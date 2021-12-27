Man seriously injured in NW Atlanta shooting

On Saturday night, officers responded to the 800 block of Hollywood Road around 10:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they believe the victim went to the home and at some point got into an argument with an acquaintance. Guns were pulled and the victim was shot, according to the news station.

Hours after Sunday’s shooting and about two miles away, a Georgia State University off-duty police officer shot a man who was firing into a crowd at Atlantic Station, GSU interim police Chief Anthony Coleman said. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. after the GSU officer working an extra job and a security guard responded to a fight, Coleman said. Authorities encountered a man “actively firing shots into a crowd” and the GSU officer shot the suspect, Coleman said.

