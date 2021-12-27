Hamburger icon
Man seriously injured in NW Atlanta shooting

A man was shot and seriously injured Sunday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.
A man was shot and seriously injured Sunday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After a deadly and violent holiday weekend, another man was found shot Sunday afternoon in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Holmes Street. At the scene, Atlanta police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No details about a suspect were provided.

The incident comes just a day after the Atlanta Police Department investigated their 157th homicide, matching last year’s total.

On Saturday night, officers responded to the 800 block of Hollywood Road around 10:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators told Channel 2 Action News they believe the victim went to the home and at some point got into an argument with an acquaintance. Guns were pulled and the victim was shot, according to the news station.

Hours after Sunday’s shooting and about two miles away, a Georgia State University off-duty police officer shot a man who was firing into a crowd at Atlantic Station, GSU interim police Chief Anthony Coleman said. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. after the GSU officer working an extra job and a security guard responded to a fight, Coleman said. Authorities encountered a man “actively firing shots into a crowd” and the GSU officer shot the suspect, Coleman said.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

