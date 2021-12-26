Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home on Christmas night

A man was shot dead Saturday night at a home in the Grove Park neighborhood, police said.
Atlanta police were called to the home in the 800 block of Hollywood Road around 10:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News that the victim is 31 years old, but his name was not provided.
Investigators told Channel 2 that they believe the victim came to the Hollywood Road home and at some point got into an argument with an acquaintance. During the argument, guns were pulled out and the victim was shot, according to the news station.
“At this time it appears the shooting was an acquaintance-related incident,” police said in a statement.
Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No information on a suspect has been provided.
