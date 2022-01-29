Man killed, 3 wounded at Atlanta nightclub shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No one has been arrested in the case.

The incident was the second fatal shooting in what’s been a violent week for Atlanta clubgoers.

The violence started Jan. 22 in the Buckhead nightlife district. A man and woman were injured when a gunman opened fire on Peachtree Road near a nightclub, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this past week. Police released still images and surveillance footage of the suspected shooter Friday, and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man.

One day later, dozens of gunshots erupted in the parking lot outside the Loca Luna restaurant/bar in the Amsterdam Walk retail development near Piedmont Park. No one was injured at that scene, but multiple vehicles were riddled with bullets.

A man was found shot at a nearby gas station and police believe it was connected to the shooting at Loca Luna, according to the earlier AJC report.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Spent shell casings were recovered outside the downtown Chic Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday.

Dishawn Herndon, a 21-year-old California man, was shot and killed outside the Blue Flame strip club in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday.

Explore Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Atlanta strip club

Atlanta homicide detectives filed charges against the suspected shooter Friday. They identified 25-year-old Dedric Howard as the man responsible for Herndon’s shooting.

Howard is now being sought on a murder charge, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk announced.

A man and woman were injured after being shot multiple times early Friday at 12th Street and Crescent Avenue, near a popular nightlife district in Midtown.

No suspects were immediately identified in that shooting, the AJC reported.

Anyone with information on the recent shootings is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org.