Man, woman shot multiple times near Midtown Atlanta nightclub

Atlanta police have been called to three other nightclubs this week to investigate shootings. Gunfire in the parking lot of Loca Luna on Amsterdam Avenue damaged multiple vehicles Sunday, prompting the property’s owners to terminate the Latin restaurant’s lease. On Tuesday, multiple spent shell casings were located outside the Chic Restaurant and Lounge on Trinity Avenue downtown.

No one was injured in either of those shootings, but a shooting at a Piedmont Heights gas station that injured a man is believed to connected to the Loca Luna incident, according to police.

A was killed Wednesday morning after an argument at the Blue Flame strip club escalated to gunfire in the parking lot. Dishawn Herndon, 21, of California, was found dead when officers arrived on Harwell Road shortly after 1 a.m.

No arrests have been announced in any of the earlier shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

