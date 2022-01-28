Man, woman shot multiple times near Midtown Atlanta nightclub

Two people were shot multiple times when someone opened fire early Friday on a busy Midtown Atlanta block.
Atlanta police were called to the area of Crescent Avenue and 12th Street about 2:45 a.m. and found a man and a woman with multiple injuries, the police department said in a statement. The block is home to several restaurants and the Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails nightclub sits on the corner.
“Preliminary information indicates the male had been involved in an altercation and later was shot by an unknown suspect,” a spokesperson said the statement. “The investigation is continuing.”
The victims were stable when they were taken to a hospital, according to police. It was not clear if they were patronizing any of the nearby businesses before the shooting.
No suspects were identified Friday. Police were patrolling the area late into the morning.
Atlanta police have been called to three other nightclubs this week to investigate shootings. Gunfire in the parking lot of Loca Luna on Amsterdam Avenue damaged multiple vehicles Sunday, prompting the property’s owners to terminate the Latin restaurant’s lease. On Tuesday, multiple spent shell casings were located outside the Chic Restaurant and Lounge on Trinity Avenue downtown.
No one was injured in either of those shootings, but a shooting at a Piedmont Heights gas station that injured a man is believed to connected to the Loca Luna incident, according to police.
A was killed Wednesday morning after an argument at the Blue Flame strip club escalated to gunfire in the parking lot. Dishawn Herndon, 21, of California, was found dead when officers arrived on Harwell Road shortly after 1 a.m.
No arrests have been announced in any of the earlier shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
