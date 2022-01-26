Hamburger icon
Man killed in third shooting this week at Atlanta nightclubs

Atlanta police were called to the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road after shots were fired about 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Channel 2 Action News. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning after an argument at a northwest Atlanta strip club escalated to gunfire in the parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was found outside the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road when Atlanta police responded about 1 a.m., according to Channel 2. His name was not released.

Ralph Woolfolk, who commands the homicide unit, said investigators were looking into several vehicles sitting in the parking lot that could lead them to potential suspects.

“There was some type of conflict that transpired inside that did spew over into the outside parking lot at the time at which shots were fired,” Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.

The shooting is the third this week to involve an Atlanta nightclub but the first to end in death.

On Sunday, as many as two dozen gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Loca Luna in the Amsterdam Walk retail district, damaging multiple vehicles. A short time later, a man was shot at a gas station on Piedmont Avenue after leaving the Latin restaurant and club. Police believe the two incidents are connected.

The property’s owner terminated Loca Luna’s lease the following day, citing ongoing “unlawful activity.” At least three shootings, one of them fatal, have been reported at the restaurant in the past year.

ExploreOwners terminate Loca Luna’s lease after latest gunfire incident

On Tuesday morning, police found multiple spent shell casings in the street outside the Chic Restaurant and Lounge on Trinity Avenue. A bystander said a gunman was firing outside the downtown Atlanta club and fled before officers arrived about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

ExplorePolice investigating shooting near downtown Atlanta lounge

No one was reported injured. Since November 2020, at least eight people have been shot outside the club and neighboring establishments, and two people have died.

No stranger to gun violence, the Blue Flame has also been the site of police investigations in recent years. Most recently, three men were injured in a February 2021 drive-by shooting when “several shots” were fired in the direction of the club, according to police.

We are working to learn more about the latest shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

