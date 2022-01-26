Man killed in third shooting this week at Atlanta nightclubs

On Sunday, as many as two dozen gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Loca Luna in the Amsterdam Walk retail district, damaging multiple vehicles. A short time later, a man was shot at a gas station on Piedmont Avenue after leaving the Latin restaurant and club. Police believe the two incidents are connected.

The property’s owner terminated Loca Luna’s lease the following day, citing ongoing “unlawful activity.” At least three shootings, one of them fatal, have been reported at the restaurant in the past year.

On Tuesday morning, police found multiple spent shell casings in the street outside the Chic Restaurant and Lounge on Trinity Avenue. A bystander said a gunman was firing outside the downtown Atlanta club and fled before officers arrived about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Explore Police investigating shooting near downtown Atlanta lounge

No one was reported injured. Since November 2020, at least eight people have been shot outside the club and neighboring establishments, and two people have died.

No stranger to gun violence, the Blue Flame has also been the site of police investigations in recent years. Most recently, three men were injured in a February 2021 drive-by shooting when “several shots” were fired in the direction of the club, according to police.

We are working to learn more about the latest shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.