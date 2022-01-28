WATCH: Atlanta police seek suspect in shooting near Buckhead nightclub

The incident nearly a week ago adds to the grim total of five shootings at Atlanta-area nightclubs within the past week. Early Friday morning, a man and woman were injured in a shooting at the intersection of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue, a popular nightlife district in Midtown.

On Sunday, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of Loca Luna in the Amsterdam Walk development near Piedmont Park. No one was injured then, but a man was found shot nearby in what police believe was a related incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two days later, spent shell casings were found outside of Chic Restaurant and Lounge downtown. The following day, a man was killed outside of the Blue Flame, a strip club in northwest Atlanta.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases, and Saturday’s incident in Buckhead is the first of these shootings in which Atlanta police have released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of any of the people shown in the video footage should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

