Man hit, killed by train in College Park

South Fulton County | 36 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was hit by a train and killed Thursday when he tried to cross the tracks in downtown College Park, officials said.

The man was crossing near the historic train depot at the intersection of Main Street and Harvard Avenue when he was hit by a southbound CSX train about 5 p.m., according to a city spokesman.

His body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

CSX has not released any further information about the deadly incident. It remains under investigation.

