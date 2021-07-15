ajc logo
Man charged with murder in shooting at SW Atlanta club

Charles Carlisle, 28, was arrested and charged with murder in a November homicide, police said.
Charles Carlisle, 28, was arrested and charged with murder in a November homicide, police said.

By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a southwest Atlanta club shooting that left one man dead and another injured in early November, police said.

Charles Edward Carlisle, 28, was caught by the U.S. Marshals Service in Clayton County and charged with murder, according to online records.

On Nov. 9, police responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road about 6:20 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the now-former club The Voo. Richard Giles, 27, of College Park, died at the scene.

The shooting left one man dead and a bystander injured in the parking lot of The Voo lounge, police said.
The shooting left one man dead and a bystander injured in the parking lot of The Voo lounge, police said.

The 28-year-old surviving victim was “caught up in the crossfire when he was injured,” Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene the day of the shooting. A handgun and 15 spent shell casings were recovered, he said.

While authorities believed the club was open at the time of the shooting, Malecki said none of the employees or management remained on scene to speak with investigators.

Police have not released any information about how Carlisle might be connected to the shooting or the victim. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, online records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

