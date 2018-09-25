Truist Park: Your guide to stress-free parking for a Braves game

Truist Park address: 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Still, the Braves suggest you buy your parking pass online ahead of time.

There are a few changes to the parking process this year compared to the inaugural season.

Fans should keep an eye out for lots costing between $10 and $21, that will open for specific games. Check online for those throughout the season.

Below is a map and even more information showing where to park at Truist, how much parking is for a Braves game and other ways to avoid an in-car shouting match. Please note that some lots are accessible without a prepaid parking pass.

• Season-ticket holder lots

Orange Valet Deck | 2801 Windy Ridge Parkway SE

Open to members of the Truist Club, Champion Suites and Delta SKY360° Chairman Club. Parking can’t be purchased without a ticket in those seating areas. Based on seat location, there’ll be valet service at club entrances along the gates at first and third bases. The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch.

Delta Deck | 1900 Circle 75 Parkway SE (across from the Boy Scouts building)

Open to members of Delta SKY360° Executive, Infiniti Club and Infiniti Club Suites. The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch.

Braves 9 | 900 Circle 75 Parkway

This is only for A-List members. Prepaid permit parking only Weekends: accessible four hours before first pitch Weekdays: accessible after 5:30 p.m. Less than a five-minute walk to the ballpark The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or the west. Level 2: Vehicle clearance height is 5 feet and 11 inches Level 3: vehicle clearance height is 6 feet and 8 inches

Braves 11 | 1100 Circle 75 Parkway

This is only for A-List members. Prepaid parking permit only Weekdays: accessible after 5:30 p.m. Weekends: accessible four hours before first pitch Less than five minute walk to the ballpark The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. Vehicle clearance height is 6 feet and 8 inches

• Public parking lots

Red Deck | 2565 Circle 75 Parkway SE

Customers of The Battery Atlanta and/or individuals holding a Red Deck game parking pass can access their spot at any point during the day. This deck has ADA compliant spots.

Braves North 29 ($20) | 3050 Circle 75 Parkway

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass Weekdays: accessible four hours prior to first pitch Weekends: accessible at 10 a.m. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark Tailgating is approved in this lot. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or west. This parking lot has ADA-compliant spots and a shuttle that will pick up and drop off at Battery Avenue just outside the Third Base Gate starting 2½ hours before first pitch.

Braves East 31 ($20) | 320 Interstate North Park

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass Weekdays: accessible after 6 p.m. Weekends: accessible four hours prior to first pitch The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75 Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet

Braves East 35 ($20) | 290 Interstate North Circle

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass Weekdays: accessible after 6 p.m. Weekends: accessible four hours prior to first pitch The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the south or the east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75

Braves East 41 ($18) | 3100 Interstate North Circle SE

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass Weekdays: accessible after 6 p.m. Weekends: accessible four hours prior to first pitch The Brave say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75

Braves East 43 ($20) | 180 Interstate North

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass Weekdays: accessible after 6 p.m. Weekends: accessible four hours prior to first pitch The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the north or the east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75

Braves East 44 ($20) | 280 Interstate North Circle SE

Prepaid permit parking only Weekdays: accessible after 5:30 p.m. Weekday noon games: accessible after 10 a.m. Weekends: accessible four hours prior to first pitch Opening Day: accessible after 2 p.m. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or east.

See the full parking lot map here:

