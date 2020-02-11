Sandy Springs names PATH Foundation to guide trail projects

The PATH Foundation will handle design and construction management services for the Marsh Creek Trail project for the city of Sandy Springs, under a project agreement approved by the City Council. CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS

By David Ibata
Feb 11, 2020

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved a master agreement to have the PATH Foundation help it implement its Trail Master Plan, and a project agreement for the Atlanta-based nonprofit to oversee the Marsh Creek Trail project.

"The PATH Foundation will be responsible for surveying, landscape architecture, engineering, permitting, and construction management for the 12-foot-wide, concrete, multi-use Marsh Creek trail connecting the Abernathy Tennis Center (and) Glenridge Road," according to a city announcement.

The master plan identifies 31.4 miles of greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways connecting 12 schools, 15 parks and green spaces, and neighboring jurisdictions. A 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails.

PATH will do the Marsh Creek work at no charge to the city; the services are valued at more than $300,000, staff said in a report to the council. The donation will count as part of the city’s match in grant applications.

Information: https://bit.ly/2GUCoc6

