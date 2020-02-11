Sandy Springs names PATH Foundation to guide trail projects

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved a master agreement to have the PATH Foundation help it implement its Trail Master Plan, and a project agreement for the Atlanta-based nonprofit to oversee the Marsh Creek Trail project.

"The PATH Foundation will be responsible for surveying, landscape architecture, engineering, permitting, and construction management for the 12-foot-wide, concrete, multi-use Marsh Creek trail connecting the Abernathy Tennis Center (and) Glenridge Road," according to a city announcement.

The master plan identifies 31.4 miles of greenway trails, side paths and neighborhood greenways connecting 12 schools, 15 parks and green spaces, and neighboring jurisdictions. A 10-year implementation plan includes seven miles of trails.