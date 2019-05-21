Atlanta mayor ‘sickened’ by Supreme Court’s decision as metro DAs react

House Bill 481 outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, when a doctor can usually detect a fetus’ heartbeat. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law in 2019 but the law has not gone into effect due to legal challenges. The law has been stalled by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was awaiting the Supreme Court decision.

The law could now potentially go into effect immediately.

“Across our country, reproductive rights and private healthcare matters are under attack and vulnerable to criminal inspection and prosecution,” Boston said in a statement released shortly after the Supreme Court decision. “As the elected District Attorney with charging discretion for the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit (DeKalb County), I am vowing not to prosecute individuals pursuant to HB 481. I believe it is a woman’s right to make decisions regarding her own body and medical care, including, but not limited to, obtaining an abortion.

Due to the technical language of HB 481, district attorneys could potentially seek a murder charge against someone who violates the heartbeat law.

But that was not the intent of the law, according to its lead sponsor, Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. Rather, he said, women, doctors, nurses and pharmacists can be prosecuted under Georgia’s criminal abortion statute, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Boston, the DeKalb DA, said she is opposed to prosecuting under the law, and said she is worried about the safety of those seeking abortions throughout the state and country.

“Criminalizing abortion undermines public safety and public trust. Further, it threatens the lives, health, and well-being of marginalized individuals whose access to safe abortion procedures will be restricted greater than others. We are creating dangerous “have” and “have not” scenarios that operate contrary to the bedrock of public safety,” Boston said in a statement.