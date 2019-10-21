Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter now the longest-married presidential couple

Jimmy Carter was just 21 when they married at Plains Methodist Church on July 7, 1946. Rosalynn was just 18.

Their latest milestone is just, well, their latest.

There was the 73rd anniversary earlier this summer, of course. In March, Mr. Carter became the oldest living former president — an achievement that was very much in doubt after his cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Jimmy Carter turned 95 earlier this month. A few days later, he fell at home and had to get stitches above his eye.

But the former president was undaunted.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days later for a scheduled build with Habitat for Humanity.

It marked the the 36th year the couple had participated in such a project.