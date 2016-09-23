The most important thing Jimmy Carter did for Georgia

And to the amazement of those involved, it succeeded, making Carter the first person from the Deep South ever elected president.

Admittedly, his presidency was not the success that he wished it to be, although I think a fair reading of history would conclude that the man was flat-out snake-bit. Much of what happened was out of his control and would have been out of the control of anybody who held office.

Such debates aside, though, I think it’s important that we give Carter credit for changing Georgia’s image of itself. Almost a century after Henry Grady started selling “The New South,” Carter’s election announced that the South had indeed risen again, with Atlanta as its capital. And it wasn’t just smoke and mirrors, it was real.

With Carter’s election, the state demonstrated that it had the talent, resources and grit to play on the national stage, and once that realization sunk in, confidence soared. Ambitions that had once seemed too lofty — such as winning the Olympics — suddenly looked attainable. Carter’s high standing internationally, heightened by his work through the Carter Center, also gave Atlanta and Georgia a profile that has made it more attractive to immigrants and to foreign business, and that reputation continues to produce benefits to this day.

In short, the kid from Plains helped bring the world to Georgia, and modern Georgia to the world, and it began with those ten humble yet assertive words:

“I’m Jimmy Carter, from Georgia, and I’m running for president.”

