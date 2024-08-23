Jeff Hullinger and Monica Pearson swap tricks of the trade and hair stories

News

1 hour ago

This week’s guest on “The Monica Pearson Show” shares a lot of history with Monica, from Catholic school to the newsroom. Jeff Hullinger is a news and sports anchor who has been seen and heard on many radio and TV outlets, including Atlanta’s WXIA-TV, WSB-FM, WAGA-TV, as well as CNN and ESPN.

The Colorado native has spent 40 years as a media personality in Atlanta, earning 22 Emmy Awards along the way. How did he get started?

“I was an all-night country radio DJ in college,” said Hullinger. “In 1980, if you were good at radio and you had all your hair and your teeth and were willing to shave your mustache, you could get on television.”

These days Hullinger can be seen on GPB, a show aptly called “Hullinger’s Musings,” where his natural curiosities lead him down rabbit holes in Atlanta, uncovering stories and historic gems.

Hullinger and Monica swap tricks of the trade and laugh about their heads of hair, which have both garnered public attention over the years.

Hear Hullinger describe his upbringing, what earns him millions of hits online, and one of his biggest professional regrets.

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

