Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
How to pay your respects to Charles F. Stanley

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Stanley to lie in repose Saturday

The Rev. Charles F. Stanley, who broadcast the Gospel to millions around he world, will have a public viewing Saturday.

Stanley died on Tuesday at age 90. He was known worldwide as the founder of In Touch Ministries, which is broadcast in 180 nations and translated into 55 languages. He also pastored for more than 50 years at First Baptist Church of Atlanta overseeing more than 10,000 members. He stepped back from his senior pastor role there in 2020, becoming a pastor emeritus and naming Anthony George as his successor.

The public is invited to the viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Atlanta, at 4400 North Peachtree Rd., Atlanta.

Parking is available at the church.

A private memorial service will be held separately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ongoing mission of In Touch Ministries.

First Baptist Senior Pastor George came to the megachurch in 2012 from Aloma Church in Winter Park, Fla. He called the magnitude of Stanley’s legacy “impossible” to measure.

He said in a statement that Stanley “has been a source of hope and strength to countless people whose faith has been shaped by his faithful and practical preaching of the Bible. ... Elected officials, a former president of the United States, Southern Baptist leaders and other evangelical leaders from around the world have sent us their expressions of sympathy. We have been flooded with online tributes and are so encouraged by the thousands of social media posts we’ve seen.”

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
1h ago

