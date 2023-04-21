X

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If you plan to attend one of several events to honor Charles F. Stanley, here’s information about where to go and where to park.

All events will be held at First Baptist Atlanta, where Stanley, who died Tuesday at age 90, pastored for more than 50 years. The church is located at 4400 N. Peachtree Rd.

Stanley was also the founder of In Touch Ministries, a global evangelical broadcasting powerhouse. His sermons are produced by In Touch Ministries and are broadcast in 180 nations and translated into 55 languages.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at an undisclosed location.

Other events are open to the public.

A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Atlanta. It will be livestreamed by In Touch Ministries at https://www.charlesstanley.com/

A “Legacy Celebration Service” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Doors open at 5 p.m. A reception will follow.

The Sunday event will be livestreamed by First Baptist Atlanta. www.FBA.org

