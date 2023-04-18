Things to know about Atlanta pastor Charles Stanley

The Rev. Charles F. Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, was widely known in Christian circles for his evangelical global broadcasting empire.
Stanley died Tuesday at his home. He was 90.
Stanley was the founder of In Touch Ministries, a global evangelical broadcasting powerhouse and was also a best-selling author with more than 70 books. In 2017, “The Charles F. Stanley Life Principles Bible” reached a publishing milestone - the sale of a million copies.
For more than 50 years, he pastored one of metro Atlanta’s leading megachurches, First Baptist Church of Atlanta.
He has served twice as the president of the Southern Baptist Convention and led First Baptist Church as senior pastor from 1971 until 2020, when he announced he would step down. He was named pastor emeritus and turned the reins over to his already designated successor, the Rev. Anthony George.
He and and his wife of more than 40 years, Anna Stanley, were divorced in 2000. She died in 2014.
Stanley is survived by his son Andy Stanley, founding and senior pastor of North Point Ministries; daughter Becky Stanley Brodersen; six grandchildren; and half-sister Susie Cox.
