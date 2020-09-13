Charles Stanley steps down as senior pastor at First Baptist

Prominent faith leader the Rev. Charles Stanley, who built a thriving broadcast ministry, announced on Sunday that he will become pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church of Atlanta.
Stanley, 87, has led the congregation for 51 years.
Stanley will be succeeded by senior associate pastor Anthony George, as previously announced when forming the succession plan.
George has served as Stanley’s assistant and as associate pastor since 2012. Previously, he served as senior pastor of the Aloma Church in Winter Park, Florida.
Stanley made the announcement during a pre-recorded video, which aired on First Baptist’s livestreamed web broadcast.
“Earlier this month, I informed the board that I felt the time had come for me to step down as senior pastor,” he said. “I have many wonderful memories. But as much as I love being your pastor, I know in my heart this season has come to an end.”
Stanley will turn 88 later this month.
“To say I didn’t rush this decision would certainly be an understatement,” Stanley said.
