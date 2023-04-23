Franklin Graham and David Jeremiah to attend tribute to Charles Stanley

Jeremiah is an author and founder and host of Turning Point for God and senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in California.

During the regular Sunday service, the current senior pastor, Anthony George, told the congregation he had heard from former President Donald Trump’s team that he had hoped to attend tonight’s service but was unable to do so.

Instead, Trump sent a video message from him and his wife, Melania, praising Stanley and offering prayers to those influenced by his ministry.

He called him a “great man.”

When he was president, Trump asked Sonny Perdue, then Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and former Georgia governor, to invite Stanley to the Oval Office to pray for him.

Stanley did, as he had for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Stanley’s successor, Anthony George, spoke fondly of Stanley. Stanley served as First Baptist for more than 50 years.

“It’s hard to think that my entire life he’s been in the same church,” said George, who was born in 1969, the year Stanley came to First Baptist Atlanta.

He thanked the church for sharing Stanley with the world.

He talked about the big fights in Stanley’s life, such as when he was voted on to be pastor of the church, which later grew to be one of the city’s largest megachurches,

The “big fight” came when Stanley and his wife, Anna, divorced. At the time, “40% of the church or more was demanding that he be ousted. There’s been a fight over his role in the culture and his views on politics and applying the Bible to society. There’s been all kinds of things he’s had to deal with and the long-term members walked with him through all of it and they were always here wot welcome him back when he walked through that door.”

Stanley was a conservative and was a former two-time president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

He thanked the congregation, who like his children, “had to share him with the world,” George said.

George said Stanley could be a tough boss, calling him a type A personality.

“When he said it, he wanted it yesterday.” He said his job was not to complain or protest but to say ‘Yes, sir and make it happen.”

Still, he said he was thankful for each moment with Stanley.

Ernie Haase, one of Stanley’s favorite gospel singers, flew in to perform “Oh, What a Savior.” First, though, he told the story of how Stanley had baptized his wife. He called Stanley “not just the pastor of America, but pastor of the world.”

The weekend has been filled with tributes to Stanley.

On Saturday, more than 10,000 paid their respects to Stanley at the church, according to First Baptist Atlanta.

The “Legacy Celebration Service” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Doors open at 5 p.m. The service will be live-streamed. A separate, private memorial service was planned for family.

Stanley, whose son, Andy Stanley leads North Point Ministries, stepped back from his senior pastor role there in 2020, becoming pastor emeritus.

The elder Stanley was born during the height of the Great Depression, in Dry Fork, Va. He was raised by a single mother after his father died when he was nine months old.

He was called to ministry at the age of 14.

He pastored churches in North Carolina, Ohio and Florida before being called as associate pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta on Oct. 1, 1969.

Two years later, Stanley was named senior pastor and from that ministry, in 1972, he launched his first foray into broadcast ministry with a 30-minute program called “The Chapel Hour.”

It was later renamed “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley” and went nationwide in 1978.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ongoing mission of In Touch Ministries.