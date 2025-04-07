error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

You’ve heard of Sunday Night Football. What do you think of Sunday Night Soccer? Soccer might not dominate the market in America the same way it does elsewhere around the globe, but it continues to grow in popularity here — and it's more than the Messi effect, though the world-renowned star for Inter Miami packs in crowds. Here's how Major League Soccer sees the venture of Sunday Night Soccer with Apple TV offering a boost. Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | Sports Business Journal

1:33
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila not yet decided on second MLS Cup bet
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Mateusz Klich glad to be playing again
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United

Atlanta United may have found a more productive lineup

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1:33

1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: The Athlete's Foot

0:53

404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes

Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

1:55

Atlanta broke a 35-year pollen count record twice. Here’s why

Credits: AJC | U.S. DHHS | The Wire Science | Getty | Emory News Center | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health | Nature Communications | GTCSP

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

1:26

America has spoken. The nation's best soccer bar is in Atlanta

Thousands voted Atlanta's Brewhouse Cafe the best soccer bar in the U.S. Credits: AJC | YT/Men in Blazers; Manchester United; LiveScoreOfficial | IG/@juventus

Placeholder Image
0:06

