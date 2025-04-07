News

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

You’ve heard of Sunday Night Football. What do you think of Sunday Night Soccer? Soccer might not dominate the market in America the same way it does elsewhere around the globe, but it continues to grow in popularity here — and it's more than the Messi effect, though the world-renowned star for Inter Miami packs in crowds. Here's how Major League Soccer sees the venture of Sunday Night Soccer with Apple TV offering a boost. Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | Sports Business Journal

1:33