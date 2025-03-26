Atlanta United’s Mateusz Klich glad to be playing again

Klich said he felt good after Tuesday’s session.

“Even if I’m not 100% yet, I just couldn’t wait anymore, and couldn’t be inside,” he said. “I just want to go out there and train because it’s killing me.”

Explore Read more about Atlanta United

A team benefit to Klich’s individual bad luck was that more players got time in central midfield. Homegrown signee Will Reilly made his first start and played well against Cincinnati. Jay Fortune and Tristan Muyumba got starts. Muyumba suffered two injuries that are expected to sideline him for three weeks, making Klich’s return to fitness that much more important.

Klich started Atlanta United’s opener, a 3-2 win against Montreal. It remains the only match it has won.

“It’s a good midfield,” Klich said. “We have a good players. We need a connection, not only us in midfield, but with our front four and our defenders. So we were working on it, and we showed glimpses of really good play, and we have to do it more often. We can definitely do it. It just probably takes time.”

International roundup. Some of Atlanta United’s players had great showing for their national teams.

Winger Luke Brennan started and scored a goal and centerback Noah Cobb started for the U.S. Under-20s in its 3-0 win against Mexico on March 22.

Centerback Efrain Morales started Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay on Tuesday and in its 3-1 loss to Peru last week in World Cup qualifying matches. Bolivia is in eighth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings. Bolivia is scheduled to play Venezuela on June 4 and Chile on June 9 in the next round of qualifiers.

Centerback Luis Abram started Peru’s 3-1 win against Bolivia. He didn’t play in the team’s loss to Venezuela. Peru is in ninth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings. Peru is scheduled to play Colombia on June 4 and Ecuador on June 9 in the next round of qualifiers.

Centerback Stian Gregersen didn’t appear in Norway’s 5-0 win against Moldova on March 22 and came off the bench in Tuesday’s 4-2 win against Israel. Both matches were World Cup qualifiers. Norway sits atop its UEFA group. It is scheduled to play Italy on June 6 and Estonia on June 9 in the next round of qualifiers.

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz didn’t appear in Poland’s 1-0 win against Lithuania on March 21. He came off the bench in Monday’s 2-0 win against Malta. Both matches were World Cup qualifiers. Poland sits atop its UEFA group. It is scheduled to play Moldova in a friendly June 6 and Finland on June 10 in a World Cup qualifying match.

Midfielder Jay Fortune came off the bench in Trinidad & Tobago’s 4-0 win over Cuba on Tuesday and came off the bench in T&T’s 2-1 win over Cuba on March 21. Both matches were CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers. T&T is scheduled to play Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10. Both are World Cup qualifying matches.

Winger Miguel Almiron started Paraguay’s 1-0 win against Chile on March 20 and started and had an assist in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Colombia. Both matches were World Cup qualifiers. Paraguay is tied for third in the CONMEBOL standings. Paraguay is scheduled to play Uruguay on June 4 and Brazil on June 9 in the next round of qualifiers.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple