error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock (also known as Hog Hammock) is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival on multiple fronts. Rising sea levels threaten to flood the land, while development pressures risk changing the community's character and pushing out residents who have called it home for generations. Climate change poses an urgent threat, with sea levels rising at some of the fastest rates in the U.S. What was once rare flooding now regularly submerges low-lying parts of the island, even on sunny days. Sapelo Island sits on the front lines of this crisis, where communities must adapt quickly or risk losing irreplaceable land, culture and history. A federally funded partnership offers the community a bit of hope. In partnership with Sapelo residents like Maurice Bailey, researchers from the University of Georgia are testing nature-based solutions — like restoring oyster reefs. The hope is that oyster reefs can shield shorelines from storm surge and erosion. The AJC visited Sapelo Island to see the efforts being made to save the community firsthand. Watch the full short documentary on AJC.com or the AJC YouTube page. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO) / YT

1:32
AJC |34 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Constitution in focus as Georgia Supreme Court hears Sapelo Island case
Placeholder Image

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Sapelo resident: Gangway had shown signs of weakness before collapse

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:48

Colleges can now directly pay athletes. How could this transform sports?

Credit:AJC|@cfbplayoff/@uconnwbb/@ousoftball/@ohiostatefb|Clemson|ESPN|Getty|Yahoo|NPR|SI|McDonald's|KyleMillis|Cronkite|AP|FOS|NIL-NCAA|CBS|ABC|CNO|Wa.Ti|On3

Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Placeholder Image
2:09
FROM UATL

How the Nature Gurlz are reclaiming history through healing walks

Cascade Springs, once a Civil War site, now hosts the Nature Gurlz. Credits: AJC | Marc Stewart | The Atlanta Inquirer

Placeholder Image
2:56

How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Western North Carolina is still feeling the impact of Hurricane Helene. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:48

Colleges can now directly pay athletes past and present. How could this transform sports?

Credit:AJC|@cfbplayoff/@uconnwbb/@ousoftball/@ohiostatefb|Clemson|ESPN|Getty|Yahoo|NPR|SI|McDonald's|KyleMillis|Cronkite|AP|FOS|NIL-NCAA|CBS|ABC|CNO|Wa.Ti|On3

Placeholder Image
0:13

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Placeholder Image
0:10

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube