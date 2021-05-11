How is crime in Brookhaven? Map lets you see for yourself.

The interactive map, provided by LexisNexis, allows residents to search for their street, neighborhood or the entire city. There are options to sort by various types of crime or density. The map can also be filtered by a date range, and it can show up to one year’s worth of crime data at a time.

Police said the map is updated twice daily based on police incident reports and includes everything except family violence incidents. While the map shows pretty specific locations, it doesn’t include specific addresses to protect the privacy of victims.