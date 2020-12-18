Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission holds 1st meeting

“We may come out of this with nothing,” he said. “We do not know, but I think this is how cities grow.”

The racial, ethnic and gender breakdown of Brookhaven, city management, city staff and the Brookhaven Police Department were shown during the meeting.

Brookhaven has roughly 55,000 residents and is about 53% white, 30% Hispanic/Latino, 10% Black and 5% Asian. The city is majority female, but its management, city staff and police department are more than 60% male. The largest racial disparity is that nearly 77% of the city’s management is white, but city staff and police employees more closely align with the city’s racial breakdown.

Atlanta-based Chrysalis Lab will act as a facilitator for the commission and presented a four-phase plan to help guide the commission’s discussions and procedures.

Funny said 30 minutes of the meeting was set aside for public comment. No one utilized that time during the first meeting.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 21. More information on the committee is available at www.brookhavenga.gov/sjrec.

