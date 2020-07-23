Brookhaven’s top cop recognized as Ga.’s ‘Outstanding Chief of the Year’

“His attitude of servant leadership is apparent each time he greets his officers by first name, typically asking about some aspect of their personal life; and during every critical incident – when he can be found at the scene, geared up and ready to help,” Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley, who nominated Yandura for the award, said in a statement.

Yandura said he is “humbled to be recognized in this manner and honored to work with the men and women of the Brookhaven Police Department who are so dedicated to the safety and well-being of Brookhaven.”