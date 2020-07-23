Brookhaven’s top cop recognized as Ga.’s ‘Outstanding Chief of the Year’

Brookhaven police Chief Gary Yandura was named the 2020 “Outstanding Chief of the Year” by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the city announced this week.
Yandura has been Brookhaven’s top cop since 2013, after serving as the police chief in Hiram and College Park.
In a statement, the city said Yandura has implemented new technology at BPD, including a license plate reader camera system and FARO, a crime scene mapping tool. He has also overseen Brookhaven’s Citizen’s Police Academy, Citizens on Patrol and a drug take-back program.
“His attitude of servant leadership is apparent each time he greets his officers by first name, typically asking about some aspect of their personal life; and during every critical incident – when he can be found at the scene, geared up and ready to help,” Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley, who nominated Yandura for the award, said in a statement.
Yandura said he is “humbled to be recognized in this manner and honored to work with the men and women of the Brookhaven Police Department who are so dedicated to the safety and well-being of Brookhaven.”