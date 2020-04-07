UPDATE: Here is a list of retail chains that have closed stores or altered hours in April

Retail chains across the nation are temporarily closing their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to do their part to encourage “social distancing.”
While many hoped to reopen by the end of March, continued shelter-in-place measures in the United States mean that many will stay shuttered indefinitely.
More than 100 retailers have closed storefronts, and dozens more have limited hours and partial closures.
Here is the list as of Tuesday, April 7. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue to monitor and update as we hear of more.
Closed storefronts
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Stores will be temporarily closed until further notice.
- Adidas: Will remain closed, with stores to monitor closely.
- Allbirds: Stores remain closed. Reopenings will be evaluated regionally.
- American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie: Closed until further notice.
- Ann Taylor: All stores will be closed until April 11.
- Anthropologie: Closed until further notice.
- Apple: Apple closed retail stores early amid the virus' spread until further notice. It has an extensive FAQ about return policies and repairs.
- Athleta: All Gap Inc. stores will close temporarily starting March 19.
- AT&T: Additional AT&T stores across the nation are closing, with reduced hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. All stores will be closed Sundays. "We will keep at least one retail location open within a 20-mile radius in urban and suburban areas, and just over a 30-mile radius in rural areas," the company said. Stores open near you can be found at att.com/stores.
- Banana Republic: All Gap Inc. stores will close temporarily starting March 19.
- Bath & Body Works: Stores are closed. Parent company L Brands said it "is not currently able to predict the timing of store reopenings."
- Bed Bath & Beyond: All stores closed until further notice.
- Belk: Closed, order online only.
- Best Buy: Stores are closed except for employees. Contactless curbside service is still available in some states, according to USA Today.
- Bloomingdale's: All locations are closed until further notice.
- Build-A-Bear: U.S. locations closed until further notice.
- Calvin Klein: All stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Russia closed until further notice.
- Carter's: The retailer "expects to reopen its stores as local conditions permit."
- Chico's: Chico's closed March 17.
- Claire's: All stores remain temporarily closed.
- Coach: Closed until April 10.
- Columbia Sportswear: All stores will remain closed until further notice.
- Converse: Stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria are closed until further notice.
- Crate & Barrel: All stores closed, which started March 17.
- Crocs: Stores will be closed until further notice.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Retail stores remain closed, though curbside pickup is an option between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week.
- Disney Stores: Disney stores closed March 17.
- DSW: DSW closed March 17 and is offering free shipping on everything on its website.
- Everlane: Everlane closed its brick-and-mortar stores, until the shelter-in-place mandate is lifted in California and New York.
- Five Below: After originally reducing hours, Five Below announced temporary retail store closures, targeting May 1 for reopening.
- Footlocker: Closed through April 11 for North American locations.
- Forever 21: Retail stores closed until further notice.
- Fossil: Stores closed and "will reopen as soon as it is safe for our employees, guests, and the communities in which we serve."
- Free People: The stores closed March 15 until further notice.
- GameStop: All storefronts closed, but company will process orders on a digital-only basis, with curbside pickup at stores and delivery.
- Gap: All Gap locations are closed temporarily starting March 19.
- Glossier: Glossier closed permanent and temporary retail locations for at least two weeks, as well as delaying the opening of its newest Arizona location.
- Guess: Closed until further notice.
- H&M: All stores will be closed until further notice.
- Half-Price Books: Closed to in-person browsing but will still offer curbside pickup.
- Hallmark: Stores remain closed in U.S. and Canada.
- Haverty's: The furniture retailer announced it will extend store closures "to flatten the curve, minimize the spread of COVID-19, and protect the health of our team members and customers."
- Hobby Lobby: Stores close nationwide as of April 3.
- Hollister: All stores outside the Asia-Pacific region will remain closed.
- HomeGoods: All locations closed, while store associates still to receive pay until April 11.
- IKEA: U.S. locations of IKEA join European locations in a temporary closure. IKEA also announced that the situation in China has improved to where it is gradually reopening Asian locations.
- J.C. Penney: Closed until further notice. "The Company will continue to follow guidance from local, state, and federal officials as it anticipates gradually reopening stores and offices in markets when it is safe to do so," it recently announced.
- J.Crew: Temporarily closed.
- Jos. A. Bank: Temporarily closed, including pickups, likely until May 4, according to CNBC.
- Kate Spade: Closed until April 10.
- Kohl's: Stores closed March 19. On March 30, the retailer announced closures would be extended "until further notice."
- Levi Strauss & Co.: Closed until further notice.
- LEGO store: LEGO has closed all stores except for Chinese locations until April 12.
- L.L. Bean: All stores closed until further notice.
- Loft: Closed through April 11.
- Lululemon: Locations in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia will extend their temporary closures indefinitely.
- Lush: Closed in the U.S. and Canada until further notice.
- Macy's: All locations "will remain closed until we have clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen," the company announced.
- Madewell: The clothing company has closed all stores and suspended community events indefinitely.
- Marshall's: All locations and online closed, while store associates still to receive pay until April 11.
- Men's Wearhouse: Likely to remain closed until at least May 4, CNBC reported.
- Microsoft: All stores are shut down across the globe.
- Neiman Marcus: Closed at least until April 30.
- Nike: Stores around the world will remain closed until further notice.
- Nordstrom: Including Nordstrom Rack, all stores remain closed.
- Old Navy: All Gap Inc. stores will close temporarily starting March 19.
- Party City: All stores will remain temporarily closed.
- Patagonia: One of the first national chains to close on March 13, the stores remain shuttered until further notice.
- Peloton: Peloton has closed retail locations globally. It canceled streaming live classes until April 30.
- Pier 1: The retailer says it will "follow the guidelines of government and health officials in determining when it will reopen its offices and planned go-forward stores, and looks forward to doing so as soon as possible."
- Pottery Barn: Stores plan to reopen April 16.
- Ralph Lauren: Stores remain temporarily closed.
- Reebok: All Reebok-owned stores remain closed.
- REI: Closed "until further notice."
- Rent the Runway: Retail stores, which were to expected to close for a week, recently laid off their entire retail staff, according to The Verge.
- Ross Stores: All locations are temporarily closed.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Stores closed March 18.
- Sears: Locations closed April 4 until April 30.
- Sephora: Stores originally set to reopen April 3 will stay closed until further notice.
- Timberland: Closed until further notice. "As an outdoor brand, it's hard for us to suggest that you stay home, but for now it's advised," its website reads. "Perhaps use this time to plan your next outdoor adventure. Nature will wait for us."
- TJ Maxx: All locations and online remain closed, while store associates still to receive pay until April 11.
- Tommy Hilfiger: All locations remain closed.
- Ulta Beauty: Stores will stay closed following guidance of health officials.
- Under Armour: Stores closed until further notice on a "country-by-country" basis.
- UNIQLO: Closed until further notice. "This is temporary and we are implementing a plan to support our teams during this time," the company said.
- Urban Outfitters: Closed until further notice.
- Vans: Closed until further notice. Check Twitter for updates.
- Victoria's Secret and PINK: Stores are closed. Parent company L Brands said it "is not currently able to predict the timing of store reopenings."
- Vineyard Vines: Closed until further notice.
- Warby Parker: Closed "until it is responsible to reopen."
- West Elm: All locations are closed and plan to reopen April 16.
- Weight Watchers: Retail locations have closed, but the company is offering virtual meetings for members through April 30.
- Williams-Sonoma: Closed through April 16.
Altered Hours and Partial Closures
- ALDI: Limited to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily or less depending on location.
- AT&T: A letter from the CEO announced that 40% of retail stores will close. Stores that remain open will operate with adjusted hours - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time - and they are closing all stores nationwide on Sundays.
- Barnes & Noble: Limited hours and only 10 customers allowed at a time in bookstores. Some stores have closed due to local regulations.
- BI-LO: Closes at 9 p.m. until further notice
- Dillard's: According to reports, some Dillard's department stores remain open with limited hours.
- Dollar General: All stores dedicated first hour to senior shoppers; closing hour earlier than normal hours.
- Harris Teeter: Stores will close by 9 p.m.
- H-E-B: Stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.
- Home Depot: Stores are closing by 6 p.m. nationwide.
- Kroger: Varies from location to location based on recent updates. In Georgia, stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with exclusive shopping for seniors from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursdays.
- Lidl: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Publix: As of Tuesday, Publix further reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., normal hours Sunday. Pharmacies will vary by location. They also will hold hours for those 65+ from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
- Sprint: About 70% of stores are closed, according to USA Today.
- Staples: Hours reduced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Starbucks: Stores closed in "high-social gathering locations" including malls and university campuses, according to USA Today; others only offer coffee to-go.
- Target: All of its 1,800+ stores will close no later than 9 p.m. Additionally, it has set hours for elderly shoppers.
- T-Mobile: 80% of all store locations are closed, according to USA Today. The remaining storefronts will operate on limited hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: All stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens: Walgreens is offering free shipping on online orders with no minimum. As of Wednesday, it shortened operating hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (even in 24-hour locations)
- Walmart: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will keep their regular starting hours, according to USA Today. From March 24 through April 28 on Tuesdays, Walmart's 5,000-plus U.S. stores will host an hourlong seniors shopping event for those 60 and older, and it will start an hour before regular shopping hours, USA Today reported.
- Winn-Dixie: All stores will close at 9 p.m. "until further notice."
- Whole Foods: Whole Foods announced that its locations will close up to two hours earlier than normal while continuing to partner with Amazon Prime to offer grocery delivery. Additionally, stores will open for seniors one hour before opening to the public.