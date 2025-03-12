error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Massive $9.7 billion data center proposed near LaGrange

Credit: AJC

Health News

Georgia Tech researchers create vitals-monitoring pacifier for newborns

0:28
AJC |40 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:42

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League

41m ago
Placeholder Image
0:35

Step inside CNN Center's future transformation

The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." Credit: CP Group

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE

Placeholder Image
1:25

On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment

60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP

More From Health News

Placeholder Image
0:39

American Cancer Society reports find elevated cancer burden for Black Americans

While the study shows cancer mortality rates among Black people are declining, they still remain higher than other racial and ethnic groups

Placeholder Image
0:20

Children’s ‘Lights of Love’ to showcase community love this Valentine’s Day

Looking for a new way to spend V-Day this year? Spend it with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and uplift their patients and yourself

Placeholder Image
0:40

4 Black History road trips to take this February

Looking to have a memorable experience with Black history this February? Take one of these road trips through the South

Placeholder Image
0:46

How to talk to your kids about social media misinformation

As major social media companies remove their fact-checkers, make sure the young people in your life stay informed