Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes
Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League
Step inside CNN Center's future transformation
The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." Credit: CP Group
How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant
Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE
On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment
60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP
American Cancer Society reports find elevated cancer burden for Black Americans
While the study shows cancer mortality rates among Black people are declining, they still remain higher than other racial and ethnic groups
Children’s ‘Lights of Love’ to showcase community love this Valentine’s Day
Looking for a new way to spend V-Day this year? Spend it with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and uplift their patients and yourself
4 Black History road trips to take this February
Looking to have a memorable experience with Black history this February? Take one of these road trips through the South
How to talk to your kids about social media misinformation
As major social media companies remove their fact-checkers, make sure the young people in your life stay informed