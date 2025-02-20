error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years

Health News

American Cancer Society reports find elevated cancer burden for Black Americans

Today's Video Headlines

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA

1,600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)

More From Health News

Children’s ‘Lights of Love’ to showcase community love this Valentine’s Day

Looking for a new way to spend V-Day this year? Spend it with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and uplift their patients and yourself

4 Black History road trips to take this February

Looking to have a memorable experience with Black history this February? Take one of these road trips through the South

How to talk to your kids about social media misinformation

As major social media companies remove their fact-checkers, make sure the young people in your life stay informed

How to survive a long-haul flight

It may seem unlikely, but there are ways to make a long-haul flight comfortable without any extra cost for you