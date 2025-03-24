error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Health News

Effects of WFH life become more clear, experts say

0:44
AJC |58 minutes ago

2:21

Hemp laws in Georgia are confusing. Here's what you can buy right now

Georgia lawmakers have introduced legislation restricting what hemp products can be sold. Credits: GDA | DoorDash | Getty | JAMA | ASC Laboratory

1:36

Why Jai'Len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'Len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. Credits: @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

0:40

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. Credit: NASA

1:56

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles

0:28

Georgia Tech researchers create vitals-monitoring pacifier for newborns

New innovative pacifier developed by Scientists at Georgia Tech will continuously monitor newborns' electrolyte levels, hopefully ceasing the need for painful b

0:39

American Cancer Society reports find elevated cancer burden for Black Americans

While the study shows cancer mortality rates among Black people are declining, they still remain higher than other racial and ethnic groups

0:20

Children’s ‘Lights of Love’ to showcase community love this Valentine’s Day

Looking for a new way to spend V-Day this year? Spend it with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and uplift their patients and yourself

0:40

4 Black History road trips to take this February

Looking to have a memorable experience with Black history this February? Take one of these road trips through the South