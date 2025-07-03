error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. Some of the more impactful ones? Stricter penalties for fentanyl possession, a cellphone ban in schools and protections for in vitro fertilization access. Others are more unusual and less political. Cornbread, neon pink hunting gear and even human composting got the legislative stamp of approval. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of the most significant — and intriguing — new laws. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

New Georgia laws affect transgender rights, IVF and underage access to porn
Fentanyl, IVF and China: Some of the Georgia laws that begin Tuesday

Cadillac Chronicles TV gets your favorite artists to perform while riding shotgun

The Atlanta-based social media series records live interviews and performances from the road in a 1974 Eldorado. Credits: AJC | CadillacChroniclesTV / YouTube

Who’s watching our food? Inside the FDA oversight void

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

Atlanta’s top soccer watch spots ahead of World Cup 2026

No need to wait for 2026. These Atlanta spots are perfect for watching matches now, from top soccer bars to surf & turf and cigars.

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

