Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. Some of the more impactful ones? Stricter penalties for fentanyl possession, a cellphone ban in schools and protections for in vitro fertilization access. Others are more unusual and less political. Cornbread, neon pink hunting gear and even human composting got the legislative stamp of approval. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of the most significant — and intriguing — new laws. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

1:50