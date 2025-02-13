error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Children’s ‘Lights of Love’ to showcase community love this Valentine’s Day

0:20
AJC |15 hours ago

0:51

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

1:21

TikTok's first HBCU thrives despite DEI cuts

Footage: AJC | Netflix/NBC/"A Different World" | YT/Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM | TikTok/numberloverchick, pharmunique_ , jmlakl, magikal_wombman, afamstudies

1:56

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

1:51

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

0:40

4 Black History road trips to take this February

Looking to have a memorable experience with Black history this February? Take one of these road trips through the South

0:46

How to talk to your kids about social media misinformation

As major social media companies remove their fact-checkers, make sure the young people in your life stay informed

0:45

How to survive a long-haul flight

It may seem unlikely, but there are ways to make a long-haul flight comfortable without any extra cost for you

0:43

5 baby names inspired by the ocean

5 baby names inspired by the ocean.Nameberry released a list of more than 200 baby names inspired by the ocean. .