Atlanta is one of the loneliest U.S. cities. What can we do about that?

Why is Atlanta so lonely? In its 2024 report, the Chamber of Commerce ranked Atlanta the fourth loneliest city in the United States. The survey based this ranking on whether someone lives alone — and 44.5% of Atlantans do. But, Atlanta isn't just physically isolated. It's emotionally isolated, too. Last year, 45.5% of Atlantans reported feeling lonely, almost 5% higher than the national average. The AJC's Fraser Jones discovers what drives the city's social disconnection and how you can combat loneliness in your everyday life. Credits: Prelinger Archives | Getty Images | Chamber of Commerce | The Atlanta Voice | U.S. Census Bureau | Axios | Pew Research | The New Yorker | Research Gate | Taylor & Francis

AJC
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Girl Gang

Alone in Atlanta? How to make friends and (not) alienate people.

Credit: TNS

The biggest ICE detention center in the U.S. will be built in Georgia

Credits: AJC | GEO Group | OpenAerialMap | DHS OIG | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | NPR | AP | Getty | Global Detention Project | TRACE

Credit: AJC

2h ago
Credit: TNS

Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you.

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of them. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

Credit: aJC

Cadillac Chronicles TV gets your favorite artists to perform while riding shotgun

The Atlanta-based social media series records live interviews and performances from the road in a 1974 Eldorado. Credits: AJC | CadillacChroniclesTV / YouTube

The biggest ICE detention center in the U.S. will be built in Georgia

Credits: AJC | GEO Group | OpenAerialMap | DHS OIG | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | NPR | AP | Getty | Global Detention Project | TRACE

Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you.

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of them. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

Who’s watching our food? Inside the FDA oversight void

Credits: Prelinger Archives|Getty|WH|City of Minneapolis|City of Independence|National Archives|Coronet Films|City of Dearborn|MPS USDA|FDA|U.S. Dept. of HHS

Atlanta’s top soccer watch spots ahead of World Cup 2026

No need to wait for 2026. These Atlanta spots are perfect for watching matches now, from top soccer bars to surf & turf and cigars.