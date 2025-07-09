error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Daytime fireball stuns Georgians as meteor leaves rare space debris

"It felt like an earthquake or a big bomb going off.” 911 lines in Newton County lit up with anxious callers on June 26, wondering what happened when a massive boom and rattling disrupted what had seemed like a normal afternoon in metro Atlanta. What many didn’t know at the time was that Georgians had spotted a meteor traveling southwest toward Henry County at 30,000 mph. It then unleashed “an energy of about 20 tons of TNT,” according to Bill Cooke, the lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. A piece of the meteorite even ripped through one house, creating a dent in the homeowner's floor. NASA has confirmed that the object was a rare daytime fireball, or a bolide, that had entered Earth's atmosphere and that multiple Doppler weather radars detected the signatures of meteorites falling to the ground. Credits: AJC | Covington-Newton 911 | Henry County 911 | Anna Sparks | Josh Grant | American Meteor Society | Brannon H | David and Anita Roche | NASA | NEXLAB/College of DuPage | NOAA | Henry County Emergency Management | Alicia Gray Loughner

1:13
AJC |July 9, 2025
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Richard Jakiel

Space lovers, scientists marvel at meteor that blazed over Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Was that an explosion? A plane crash? No, it was a meteor over Georgia.
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chaya Tong

Meteorite hunters chase treasures after fireball streaks across Georgia

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

1:18

The biggest ICE detention center in the U.S. will be built in Georgia

Credits: AJC | GEO Group | OpenAerialMap | DHS OIG | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | NPR | AP | Getty | Global Detention Project | TRACE

Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

1:13

Daytime fireball stuns Georgians as meteor leaves rare space debris

Credit: AJC|Covington-Newton 911|Henry Co. 911/Emerg. Mgt.|Anna Sparks|Josh Grant|AMS|Brannon H|David & Anita Roche|Alicia Gray Loughner|NASA|NEXLAB/COD|NOAA|

Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

2:37

Atlanta is one of the loneliest U.S. cities. What can we do about that?

Credits: Prelinger Archives|Getty|Chamber of Commerce|The Atlanta Voice|U.S. Census Bureau|Axios|Pew Research|The New Yorker|Research Gate|Taylor & Francis

Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

1:50

Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you.

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of them. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:37

Atlanta is one of the loneliest U.S. cities. What can we do about that?

Credits: Prelinger Archives|Getty|Chamber of Commerce|The Atlanta Voice|U.S. Census Bureau|Axios|Pew Research|The New Yorker|Research Gate|Taylor & Francis

Placeholder Image
1:18

The biggest ICE detention center in the U.S. will be built in Georgia

Credits: AJC | GEO Group | OpenAerialMap | DHS OIG | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | NPR | AP | Getty | Global Detention Project | TRACE

Placeholder Image
1:50

Georgia's new laws just went into effect. Here's how they impact you.

More than 100 bills just became the new laws of the land across Georgia. The AJC’s Greg Bluestein breaks down some of them. Credits: AJC | Getty Images

Placeholder Image
2:01

Who’s watching our food? Inside the FDA oversight void

Credits: Prelinger Archives|Getty|WH|City of Minneapolis|City of Independence|National Archives|Coronet Films|City of Dearborn|MPS USDA|FDA|U.S. Dept. of HHS