Father and daughter push-assist team make history at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Twice a week, David Glass and his teenage daughter, Darden, run eight miles together at a scenic trail hugging the Chattahoochee River near their home in Sandy Springs.

They take it all in — the spectacular water views and a bevy of wildlife — white-tailed deer, soaring blue herons, toads, owls, not to mention Darden is also on the lookout for dogs and babies. With Darden doling out words of encouragement every step of the way, they go fast.

“Good job, Daddy!”

On a whim, Glass and Darden, who has Down syndrome, registered at the last minute for a road race that could qualify them for the competitive push-assist division of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

At that February race in Smyrna, with Darden flying ahead of her father in a push-assist race chair, they aimed to finish in under 50 minutes. They completed the race in 43 minutes, 1 second — an impressive pace of 6 minutes, 56 seconds per mile.

“People kept saying ‘You should do it. You should do it,’” said Glass about signing up for the qualifying race. “It’s kind of like our own special thing. It’s going to be an honor to compete in the Peachtree.”

Not only was it the first time a competitive push-assist team has qualified for the Peachtree on their first attempt, on Tuesday there will be another first: The Glasses will also be the first father-daughter duo to race in the division.

The Glasses will be among 10 competitive push-assist teams competing in the Peachtree Road Race. Another seven push-assist teams will participate in the open division with general runners.

Glass and Darden, a petite redhead only 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and her dad will take off about 6:30 a.m.

The race is 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, long with an estimated 50,000 runners signed up this year. In the past couple of years, participation slipped and has still not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels of about 60,000 runners, but organizers say it’s still the world’s largest 10K race.

Running partners

While the Peachtree Road Race will turn 54 years old this year, the push-assist division is a relatively new addition to the race, going back to 2013.

The nonprofit Kyle Pease Foundation has helped more than 400 wheelchair athletes cross the finish line at not only the Peachtree Road Race but the Boston Marathon, the NYC Marathon and Publix Atlanta Half Marathon. The organization coordinates all of the push-assist teams and provides all of the necessary equipment for athletes to participate.

The push-assist division is open to any athlete with a physical or intellectual disability, and the athlete doesn’t need to be wheelchair dependent to participate.

Competing in the push-assist division requires not only physical strength and endurance but also mental toughness. As teams move deeper into the miles of a race, Zach Watson, operations manager of Kyle Pease Foundation, said runners must get through mental walls. That’s when a teammate like Darden can play a critical role in support and positive encouragement.

Competitive push-assist teams train for months or even years before qualifying to participate in the Peachtree Road Race. In reality, the Glasses have been training for the race for several years. They just didn’t realize it.

An avid runner from his youth, David Glass was Georgia’s 1989 high school state champion in cross country, running a 5K course in 16:56. Now age 50, Glass has continued to run six days a week, and some days, he’ll squeeze in a couple runs, running about a 7:30 pace per mile.

Glass and Darden have been going out for runs from time to time for years, starting when Darden was about 5 years old. They first used a jogging stroller with a maximum weight capacity of around 60 pounds.

Darden, 18, doesn’t enjoy running solo, but loves running with her dad. She rides in a jogging stroller, except for races when she’s in a sleek push-assist chair designed for speed.

“She loved being with her dad, he loves being with her and having her as a running partner,” said mom Betsy Glass. “It’s kind of their special time together.”

Mobile entertainment

David and Betsy Glass, who both graduated from the University of Georgia, met through mutual friends and married in 2001. They always knew they wanted to have a family and moved to a large brick Colonial home in a quaint neighborhood not far from Chastain Park.

In 2005, Darden, their first child, was born. The extended family had gathered at the hospital, full of anticipation. Shortly after Darden’s birth, David Glass was approached by the nurse and told the doctor wanted to talk to him. That’s when he and Betsy learned Darden had Down syndrome. It was a stunning emotional blow.

David Glass said hearing the news was like “the sky is falling.” The reality, he said, has been “the opposite.”

“Looking back, you just kind of hear something’s wrong, not really understanding why you think something is wrong. But since that time, you really come to understand that having a child with a disability is a natural part of the human condition and there is nothing wrong or bad about it. It’s been wonderful,” he said.

The couple committed themselves to helping Darden thrive, connecting with support organizations, and enrolling Darden in occupational and speech therapy. Fortunately, Darden doesn't have any heart defects, which are common among people with Down syndrome. She takes special education classes at her local high school and will likely graduate high school in the next couple of years.

Darden has a sunny disposition. She doesn’t complain. She’s a hugger. She loves art and dancing.

On a recent afternoon, Darden plays cards with her dad, helps package pies with her mom — the family has a pie business called Darden’s Delights — and dances with her sister, Anna, to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off.”



Early during the pandemic, tired of being cooped up at home, Glass and his daughter turned to running more regularly to connect, get exercise, and enjoy the outdoors. That’s when they got more serious and focused on running. They pushed the weight limits of a jogging stroller intended for children until Glass recently received a new one for his birthday that better fits Darden.

“My dad goes very fast,” Darden said with a wide smile.

On a recent day, as the family approaches the time of the day when late afternoon turns into early evening, Darden gets ready for a run with her dad. She packs a snack — a hummus wrap. She carefully reviews the music on her dad’s iPhone to play during their outing: a Spotify list simply called “Racing,” which includes such varied songs as Taylor Swift and Rihanna, along with traditional Irish music and Jorge Quintero’s “300 Violin Orchestra.” She plays the music directly from the iPhone. Sometimes, and especially during races, she’ll hold a portable speaker.

“She does the music and it’s our little mobile entertainment experience,” said Glass.

Glass said he feels grateful to have this opportunity to run the Peachtree — and with Darden every step of the way.

“I feel very, very grateful to have someone with a disability in my life. It really gives you a perspective,” said David Glass.

Sitting together at the dining room table he looks at Darden and smiles.

“Everyone,” he says, “needs a Darden in their life.”