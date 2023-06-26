BreakingNews
Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
X

Here’s what you should know about the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Kick off the world’s largest 10k with a bang

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is less than two weeks away. And that means it’s time for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. While it is an opportunity for runners to pick up their race numbers, the expo has a lot more to offer.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this year’s event.

What is it?

The expo is a free, two-day event that allows runners to pick up their race numbers ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

Explore‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ anthem contest winners announced

Where is it?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo takes place Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. While the event itself is free, parking will cost $10 per day if pre-purchased online or $20 per day if purchased on site.

How do I pick up my race number?

In order to pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will need a check-in pass, which can be found within your haku account.

ExploreWhat to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race

What else can I do besides picking up my race number?

This year, dozens of exhibitors will be attending the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for AJC Peachtree Road Race competitors, among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, Monday Night Brewing, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons. There will also be several live info sessions for racers.

What else should I know?

Here are a few tips to make sure your visit is a smooth one:

  • A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to bring a copy of your ID and check-in pass.
  • The Atlanta Track Club suggests using 275 Northside Drive as the address when using a GPS, rather than the Georgia World Congress Center’s official address on Andrew Young Blvd.
  • If you are taking MARTA, the Atlanta Track Club suggests walking to Hall C from the Vine City station, rather than the Dome-GWCC-Philips Arena-CNN station. A roundtrip MARTA ticket will set you back $6.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Bond denied for Griffin parents accused of starving 10-year-old boy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
45m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Go behind the scenes of Fulton County’s $7.6 million art collection
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Long waits plague shuttle service at Hartsfield-Jackson. Here’s why
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 dead after storms topple trees, powerlines across metro Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race
What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ anthem contest winners announced
Featured

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
32m ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life, Part 1
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top