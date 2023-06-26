Here’s what you should know about the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is less than two weeks away. And that means it’s time for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. While it is an opportunity for runners to pick up their race numbers, the expo has a lot more to offer.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this year’s event.

What is it?

The expo is a free, two-day event that allows runners to pick up their race numbers ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

Where is it?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo takes place Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. While the event itself is free, parking will cost $10 per day if pre-purchased online or $20 per day if purchased on site.

How do I pick up my race number?

In order to pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will need a check-in pass, which can be found within your haku account.

What else can I do besides picking up my race number?

This year, dozens of exhibitors will be attending the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for AJC Peachtree Road Race competitors, among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, Monday Night Brewing, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons. There will also be several live info sessions for racers.

What else should I know?

Here are a few tips to make sure your visit is a smooth one: