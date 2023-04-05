Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property

Thomas and Dorethia Livsey could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

A grandson, Chad Livsey, asked Tuesday on Facebook for donations for attorneys’ fees to fight the eminent domain.

“The county has done nothing with the Bighouse,” he said on Facebook, adding that the county wants to “whitewash” the project.

“Everyone knows who cares about this area and it’s not Gwinnett County, it’s the friends, family, and neighbors,” he said.

Ku said the Gwinnett County Probate Court would appoint an attorney for the Livseys.

“That’s why we’re doing it this way, is to ensure the Livseys’ financial and legal interests are protected,” he said.

Residents of the apartments will be entitled to relocation costs, Ku said.

“If we want to do the grand vision of that park, we need the lake property as part of that,” he said. “I know that the neighbors have had a lot of questions about the restoration of the house. Part of the reason that has been held up is we’re trying to figure out if we’re going to be able to go ahead and do the park project or not, because that has always been part of the larger park plan.”