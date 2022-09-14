Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett

Javier Ramirez, 27, of Hoschton, was driving an illegally modified truck as he raced another vehicle that was driven by a minor along Braselton Highway around 10:30 p.m. July 31, police said. At some point, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Smith, 50, of Buford, pulled onto the road from a private driveway, and Ramirez struck the vehicle, authorities said.

Channel 2 Action News reported Ramirez was driving more than 80 mph at the time of the crash in Dacula.