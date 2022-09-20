Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name

John Kelly, a partner at Toro Development, said the partnership between the developer and city will create a gathering place and destination north of Atlanta.

“Our project as well as the greater Town Center will be transformative for Johns Creek residents and create the best parts of urban living in a suburban setting — walkability, great restaurants and entertainment, a high-energy place to go and just be around others in the community,” Kelly said in a recent news release.

The Atlanta-based developer’s plans for Medley include 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, in addition to 110,000 square feet of office space. It also include 900 residential units comprised of townhomes and luxury apartments.

Recently released renderings show the developer’s vision for “vibrant, walkable streets” with jewel box-style retailers in a similar vein to the Avalon in Alpharetta. The company’s founder and principal, Mark Toro, worked on the Avalon development with his previous firm North American Properties. But he previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this project won’t be “Avalon 2.0.”

Combined Shape Caption This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek. Credit: Toro Development Company Credit: Toro Development Company Combined Shape Caption This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek. Credit: Toro Development Company Credit: Toro Development Company

He said in the release that it’s vital to create activities to attract residents to the new development and keep it abuzz with people.

“Our strategy is to develop a highly programmed street-level experience with residences above that bring feet to the street and invite human energy 18 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Toro.

Medley is among the first developments in a long-range vision for Johns Creek Town Center, which will be anchored by City Hall. Adjacent to Medley, Boston Scientific plans to bring about 340 employees to a new life sciences facility.

The Johns Creek City Council is expected to vote on the project’s zoning in December. According to a previous Development of Regional Impact (DRI) filing, Toro Development expects the construction timeline to run through 2027.