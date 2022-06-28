ajc logo
Medical device company plans $62.5 million facility in Johns Creek

A portable monitor device manufactured by Boston Scientific.

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
New Boston Scientific manufacturing and supply chain hub expected to bring 340 new jobs to Fulton County.

Medical device producer Boston Scientific plans to build a new $62.5 million manufacturing and supply chain facility in Johns Creek, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday.

The new hub will be built at 11350 Johns Creek Parkway and is expected to bring 340 new jobs over the next seven years to a stretch of northeast Fulton County that is poised to see a flurry of new development.

Boston Scientific designs and develops devices and its line of more than 17,000 products are used in an array of medical specialties, including endoscopy, oncology, cardiology and neurology.

The company is headquartered in Massachusetts but already has a presence in Georgia with 300 current employees. In 2016, Boston Scientific acquired EndoChoice, a Georgia-based manufacturer specializing in infection control devices.

In a news release, Kemp touted Georgia’s pool of talented life science professionals that the company can draw from to fulfill its expansion plans.

“I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science,” Kemp said.

On Tuesday, the board of the Development Authority of Fulton County also approved a $2 million tax break for the project.

Boston Scientific’s expansion could provide big dividends to Johns Creek. The company will occupy office space along Johns Creek Parkway and sit within the north Fulton County suburb’s planned downtown project.

Last week, Toro Development Company unveiled a proposal to redevelop more than 40 acres of the vacant State Farm campus into a mix of apartments, townhomes, offices, retail and a “civic facility.”

The Toro plans are part of a broader vision for a nearly 200-acre future town center and Boston Scientific’s expansion will bring hundreds of workers to its doorstep.

“We are thrilled that Boston Scientific has chosen Johns Creek for their state-of-the-art facility,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said in a release. “By locating in our Town Center, Boston Scientific underscores Johns Creek as a leading destination for healthcare innovation and wellness.”

3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
