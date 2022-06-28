Medical device company plans $62.5 million facility in Johns Creek

“I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science,” Kemp said.

On Tuesday, the board of the Development Authority of Fulton County also approved a $2 million tax break for the project.

Boston Scientific’s expansion could provide big dividends to Johns Creek. The company will occupy office space along Johns Creek Parkway and sit within the north Fulton County suburb’s planned downtown project.

Last week, Toro Development Company unveiled a proposal to redevelop more than 40 acres of the vacant State Farm campus into a mix of apartments, townhomes, offices, retail and a “civic facility.”

The Toro plans are part of a broader vision for a nearly 200-acre future town center and Boston Scientific’s expansion will bring hundreds of workers to its doorstep.

“We are thrilled that Boston Scientific has chosen Johns Creek for their state-of-the-art facility,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said in a release. “By locating in our Town Center, Boston Scientific underscores Johns Creek as a leading destination for healthcare innovation and wellness.”