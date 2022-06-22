BreakingNews
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
Former State Farm campus in Johns Creek could see Avalon-style redo

A sign in front of the former State Farm office campus in Johns Creek. Toro Development Company has proposed a mixed-use development to cover 43 acres of the 54-acre campus. SPECIAL to the AJC from Toro Development Company.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
‘Unique’ project to fit broader Johns Creek Town Center vision, and won’t be simply ‘Avalon 2.0,’ developer says.

Johns Creek’s plan for a massive town center development might be kicked off by the brain trust behind Alpharetta’s Avalon.

Toro Development Company wants to redevelop more than 40 acres that were part of a State Farm office campus at Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The proposal calls for a mix of apartments, townhomes, offices, retail and a “civic facility,” according to a Development of Regional Impact filing published Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“Suburban office campuses are a dying breed,” Mark Toro, principal and chief vision officer of Toro Development, said in a news release. “We will transform this property by introducing a mix of uses that will buzz with energy, excitement and connectivity. Johns Creek deserves a place to call its own, a Third Place where people come together to celebrate first dates, birthdays, marriage proposals and everyday moments that bring invaluable meaning to our lives.”

ExploreNew Johns Creek mayor says he’s prioritizing Town Center, improving civil discourse

The project would be part of the long-range vision for a broader 192-acre Johns Creek Town Center in the northern Atlanta suburb to be anchored by City Hall. Johns Creek City Council in October unanimously approved design principles for the future district, which would also include property in Atlanta Technology Park, after 12 months of study and planning sessions.

Toro is a longtime Atlanta real estate executive who recently launched his own company and the Johns Creek project would be its first. At his previous firm, Toro and much of his new firm’s senior leadership spearheaded Alpharetta’s popular $1 billion Avalon mini city at Ga. 400 and Old Milton Parkway. During Toro’s tenure with North American Properties, the company also redeveloped Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown.

In its news release, Toro Development said the company will engage with residents and plan a mix of uses that fits Johns Creek’s Town Center Vision and Plan.

“We have spent the last year carefully studying potential development sites throughout the Southeast. We are being very selective, and this one has all the right pieces to become a transformational mixed-use destination,” Toro said in the release. “It’s important to know this isn’t going to be Avalon 2.0. While we will certainly apply best practices, this is about creating a place that is special and unique to this community.”

State Farm exited the Johns Creek campus in recent years for a new office complex in Dunwoody. The Johns Creek site has been seen as a prime redevelopment candidate given its location in the affluent north Fulton County suburb.

Johns Creek has not seen the same level of major corporate relocation activity like other northern suburbs like Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Dunwoody. But Johns Creek, which incorporated in 2006, has spent years cultivating a vision for a future downtown anchored by the Atlanta Technology Park and the State Farm site.

Toro Development is proposing 800 apartments, 150 townhouses, 200,000 square feet of retail and the incorporation of about 110,000 square feet of existing office space, the DRI filing said. The development timeline is through 2027, the filing states.

Mark Toro is a former managing partner of North American Properties, which developed Avalon in Alpharetta. Toro started his own company, Toro Development, which plans a mixed-use redevelopment of the former State Farm campus in Johns Creek.

DRI filings are aimed at alerting the Atlanta Regional Commission and neighboring governments and other state agencies of large projects that may affect traffic, schools and other services.

Toro Development plan to buy 43 acres of the 54-acre State Farm site from managed by U.S. Realty Advisors of New York, which acquired the site in 2013 and has been seeking a buyer to redevelop the site.

The news release said site planning has started, and much like Avalon, Toro Development will craft a plan incorporating a “resort-level concierge program,” street-level retail and dining with residential stacked above, an event plaza that includes a stage and live entertainment. Across two phases, Avalon attracted top-flight retailers like Apple, Whole Foods and Tesla along with offices that attracted Microsoft.

The project would join a wave of projects across the Atlanta area that seek to add density and a mix of uses to suburban settings. In addition to Avalon, there’s Halcyon in southern Forsyth County and The Battery at Truist Park. Boston developer GID, meanwhile, is building High Street in Dunwoody near Perimeter Mall.

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

