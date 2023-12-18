Georgia’s gas prices are also forecasted to continue to dip, benefiting an estimated 3.3 million Georgians who are forecast to drive at least 50 miles to a holiday destination between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also expects nearly 194,000 passengers during that time span.

AAA credited declining gas prices to a low cost for oil, which is hovering around $70 per barrel. Gas demand has slightly increased compared to last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, but AAA said demand is tepid enough for low oil prices to depress gas prices.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

“If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect pump prices to do the same during the holiday season,” AAA said in a news release.

Residents of Dalton, Warner Robins and the northwest corner of Georgia have the cheapest average gas prices in the state at $2.80 or less per gallon. Savannah is Georgia’s most expensive metro gas market at $3.08 per gallon, with Atlanta not far behind at $3.02 per gallon.

Gas prices have fluctuated in recent weeks in Georgia, especially after the state’s suspension of motor fuel taxes lapsed. For much of the past two years, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of emergency orders to suspend the state’s gas tax to lower fuel prices, but the suspension expired at the end of November. According to GasBuddy.com, statewide gas prices increased 13 cents as the gas tax was restored.

Fuel costs are also up compared to last year. Pump prices are 17 cents more expensive than this time last year, according to AAA, meaning it costs $2.55 more for the average Georgian to fill up a 15-gallon vehicle with regular unleaded.

Georgia gas prices

Monday: $2.96 per gallon

A week ago: $3.03 per gallon

A month ago: $2.84 per gallon

A year ago: $2.79 per gallon

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia, according to AAA.