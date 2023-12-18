MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cold start to a sunny week leading up to Christmas

After a dreary weekend, we’re in for a sunshine-filled week in metro Atlanta.
Some clouds will still be around Monday morning, but that changes by the afternoon as the skies clear.
It’ll also be cold this morning and will stay cooler than average, at least for the first couple of days this week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A northwestern wind will pull in cool air throughout the day, keeping highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. That trend will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures in the teens and 20s ahead of daybreak. The high tomorrow will top out around 45 degrees in the city.
Wednesday will have another cold start, but “then we start a milder weather pattern,” Monahan said. “We’ve got Pacific air that’s going to move in as we go toward the end of the week and into the holiday week.”
That will keep highs in the upper 50s through the end of the week.
“Around Christmas weekend, temperatures setting up to be above average,” Monahan said. “Average highs in the mid 50s — likely going to be near and above that as we head toward Christmas day.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
