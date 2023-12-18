MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cold start to a sunny week leading up to Christmas

After a dreary weekend, we’re in for a sunshine-filled week in metro Atlanta.

Some clouds will still be around Monday morning, but that changes by the afternoon as the skies clear.

It’ll also be cold this morning and will stay cooler than average, at least for the first couple of days this week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A northwestern wind will pull in cool air throughout the day, keeping highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. That trend will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures in the teens and 20s ahead of daybreak. The high tomorrow will top out around 45 degrees in the city.