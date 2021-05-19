Georgia woman jailed after collecting donations for fake cancer claims

A northwest Georgia woman has been arrested after allegedly making claims she is suffering from cancer and then defrauding those who made contributions to assist with her medical bills.
Katie Lynn Shellhorse, 22, of Cedartown, was jailed on Tuesday, according to Polk Today, on a single count of felony theft by deception.
According to a press release, police received a report on April 27 about the potential false claims of having cancer, and suspicious statements about her diagnosis.
The monthlong investigation found Shellhorse didn’t have terminal cancer despite telling many she had, and received close to $15,000 in donations during that time.
Shellhorse allegedly even shaved her head to support her claim.
Those who have donated to Shellhorse are asked to contact Detective Bowman at the Polk County Police at 678-246-5107 to speak to detectives about the incident.
Police are leaving the case open until all the victims are known.