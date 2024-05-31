Wild Georgia: Blooming elderberries trigger boyhood memories

The folks said that the elderberry thickets in the hedgerows and ditches of our farm produced some of the best berries (perhaps because of the rich soil) for making wine. Daddy let the folks gather all the berries they wanted from our land.

In return, they gave him a few jars of their potent drink for his enjoyment. He loved a glass of the homemade stuff in the evening. He said it relaxed him and helped him sleep better and was good for his heart.

But my mother, being a strict teetotaler Baptist, frowned upon elderberry wine and would let Daddy know of her disapproval. Even so, Daddy continued his nightly sips. His supply, though, lasted only through about Thanksgiving, and then there was no more until the next season — and peace reigned once again in our home.

Mama, though, loved the beauty of elderberry flowers and often remarked how pretty they were along the roads and in the fields. She sometimes made jelly from the berries. She knew, too, that some island folks used the berries for medicinal purposes — for treating colds, the flu and headaches and for making poultices to treat cuts and sores. Elderberries also were good wildlife food.

In later years, Mama relented a tad on her disfavor of elderberry wine. It was when the preacher himself admitted that he had a wee sip of the wine every now and then to relieve constipation.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.