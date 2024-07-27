Reliever Ryne Stanek acquired by Mets from Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek was acquired by the Mets from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas on Friday night in a move by New York to bolster its bullpen.

Stanek, who turned 33 Friday, was 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA and seven saves in 46 relief appearances for the Mariners but struggled over his last nine outings, going 1-2 with a 6.45 ERA and two blown saves. He was dealt hours after Seattle acquired Yimi García from Toronto.

Stanek receives a $250,000 assignment bonus because of the trade, in addition to his $4 million salary. He would earn $250,000 bonuses for pitching in 50, 60 and 70 games.