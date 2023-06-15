X

U.S. cybersecurity agency: These are steps to mitigate ransomware risk on file-transfer software

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Georgia News
By Staff and wire reports
23 minutes ago

U.S. cybersecurity officials have warned a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations could have widespread global impact. In Georgia, the victims may include the University System of Georgia, among others.

The hack attributed to the Cl0p ransomware syndicate is aimed at users of the MOVEit Secure File Transfer and Automation software.

In a joint advisory issued June 7, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and FBI said Cl0p “is estimated to have “compromised more than 3,000 U.S.-based organizations and 8,000 global organizations.”

“Due to the speed and ease (with which it) has exploited this vulnerability, and based on their past campaigns, FBI and CISA expect to see widespread exploitation of unpatched software services in both private and public networks.”

Cl0p claims it does not extort governments, cities or police agencies, but cybersecurity experts say that’s likely a tactic to try to avoid direct conflict with law enforcement and that the financially motivated gang can’t be trusted to keep its promise to erase data stolen from those targets.

Here are some of the steps the U.S. advisory recommended to minimize the risk to customers of the MoveIt software:

  • Take an inventory of assets and data, identifying authorized and unauthorized devices and software.
  • Grant admin privileges and access only when necessary, establishing a software allow list that only executes legitimate applications.
  • Monitor network ports, protocols and services, activating security configurations on network infrastructure devices such as firewalls and routers.
  • Regularly patch and update software and applications to their latest versions, and conduct regular vulnerability assessments.
ExploreRead the full advisory from the FBI and CISA (on cisa.gov)

This is a developing story. Return to ajc.com for updates

ExploreUniversity System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story2h ago

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
5h ago
The Latest
Uptick in unemployment rate doesn't negate strong Georgia job market
6h ago
Georgia unemployment ticks up as headwinds slow economy
8h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
11h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top