UGA tells faculty to call 911 if suspended students on campus, emails show

Students and others protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Fletcher Page/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Students and others protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Fletcher Page/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
31 minutes ago

University of Georgia professors were instructed this week by the Office of Student Conduct to call 911 if they saw their suspended students on campus, according to screenshots of emails shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nine students were arrested for criminal trespass by UGA police on Monday during a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. All have been suspended from UGA, according to some of the students.

Professors for at least two of the students were notified of suspensions in emails from Rebecca Scarbro, UGA Director for the Office of Student Conduct. Screenshots were shared with the AJC by the students, who obtained them from professors.

“In the event you see (student’s name) on campus and you have not been notified by the Office of Student Conduct that (student) has permission to be on campus, please contact University Police at 911.”

One professor in an email exchange with a suspended student said the email from Scarbro was “quite startling to read.”

A UGA spokesperson said “the university can not comment on any student disciplinary matters under FERPA” when asked to verify the emailed instructions to professors.

University of Georgia administrators wrote in a public letter Thursday that those who were taken into custody Monday “chose to be.”

“Make no mistake: These individuals chose to be arrested, and they chose to resist arrest,” the public letter read. “They are all adults, and they consciously made these unfortunate decisions. But actions have consequences.”

Students received notice of their suspensions Monday via a six-page letter sent electronically by Scarbro that cited several violations, including “reckless disruption or obstruction of teaching, research, administration or other University activities.”

Students said they were just exercising their First Amendment rights to protest.

The students have the option to appeal their suspensions and must schedule a meeting with Scarbro no later than Monday.

Expulsion, probation and restitution are included among sanctions in the UGA Code of Conduct for students found in violation.

