Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students, threatens to cut all funding

Harvard University failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, the Trump administration concluded after an investigation, threatening to cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action
FILE - This Nov. 13, 2008 file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2008 file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By COLLIN BINKLEY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvard University failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, the Trump administration concluded after an investigation, threatening to cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action.

A federal task force sent a letter to Harvard on Monday finding the university violated civil rights laws requiring colleges to protect students from discrimination based on race or national origin. It says investigators found Harvard was at times a “willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff” and that campus leaders allowed antisemitism to fester on the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” officials said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press and first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Harvard did not immediately comment.

It’s the latest intensification in the White House’s battle with Harvard, which lost more than $2.6 billion in federal funding after rejecting a list of federal demands calling for sweeping changes to campus governance, hiring and admissions.

____

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A bicyclist walks by Langdell Hall, the Harvard Law Library, on the Harvard Law School campus at Harvard University, Aug. 1, 2005, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

University of Virginia president, pressured over DEI, resigns rather than 'fight federal government'

Federal judge weighs whether Alabama's anti-DEI law threatens First Amendment

The Latest

Palestinians wounded while returning from one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution centers operated by the U.S.-backed organization, according to Nasser Hospital, are treated in Khan Younis, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)

Credit: AP

22 killed as Israeli forces fire on Palestinians in Gaza seeking food aid, witnesses say

8m ago

Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

10m ago

BBC says it should not have broadcast Bob Vylan's chants against Israeli military at Glastonbury

11m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

1h ago