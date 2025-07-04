Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 and moves into 7th on WNBA career scoring list as Storm beat Dream 80-79

Canada scored a career-high 25 points for Atlanta (11-7), and Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allisha Gray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Ogwumike has 6,815 career points and moved past Cappie Pondexter (6,811) and Sue Bird (6,803).

The Dream outrebounded Seattle 46-24 but made just 4 of 21 (19%) from behind the arc. The Storm hit 10 of 23 from 3-point range and scored 21 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers.

The game featured nine ties and 25 lead changes, and neither team led by more than seven points.

Up next

The Storm's four-game trip continues Sunday at New York. Atlanta hosts Golden State on Monday to wrap up a four-game homestand.

