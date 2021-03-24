Storm outbreak could spawn tornadoes Thursday in the South

ATLANTA — Another outbreak of severe storms will invade several Southern states, bringing the potential for strong tornadoes that stay on the ground for miles, forecasters warn.
The greatest threat Thursday into Thursday evening will be focused on parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana will also be at risk. Storms are also possible in Georgia and Kentucky.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather to be in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.